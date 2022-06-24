Which National Cannabis Brand Is The Real #1? New Report Reveals Surprising Data

Many companies in the cannabis space claim the #1 spot. But there can only be one real leader.

Now, a new report from BDSA Insights reveals which one it is. And the answer might surprise you.

The Real Leader In Cannabis

"Based on POS data from BDSA, Stiiizy is the #1 brand nationally, despite lower national distribution than its MSO peers," reads the report. The brand also holds the #1 in the vapor category country-wide.

In its home state of California, Stiiizy has a "dominant branded share position" across all categories, assures BDSA. The brand boasts:

+197% retail sales vs. #2 competitor (Raw Garden).

+250% retail sales vs. #3 competitor (Jeeter).

~36% market share in vapor category.

Commenting on the findings, Stiiizy CEO Jon Avidor told Benzinga, "STIIIZY’s accelerating sales growth in the face of increased market competition underscores the importance of staying in tune with cannabis culture and establishing an everyday lifestyle brand. Not only does STIIIZY hold a dominant branded share position in California, it is also the number one selling cannabis brand across the United States despite more limited national distribution than its MSO peers"

Other companies high up in the rankings are Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF, Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF and Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF.

Charts via BDSA. Lead image, Stiiizy.