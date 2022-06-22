ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Curaleaf Secures 2 More Licenses In Spain To Increase Manufacturing Capacity Of Medical Cannabis Extracts

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read
Curaleaf Secures 2 More Licenses In Spain To Increase Manufacturing Capacity Of Medical Cannabis Extracts

Curaleaf International's CURLF Medalchemy, GMP certified manufacturing site in Alicante, Spain has received approval from the Spanish Health Authorities to begin operating out of its newly built extract manufacturing site and microbiological testing laboratory.

This approval coincides with the news that the sub-commission of the Spanish Congress in charge of cannabis has given the green light for the implementation of a domestic medical cannabis program, recommending doctors and patients be given access to cannabis-based extracts, oils and magistral preparations. This represents an important step for Spain where the cultivation, production and manufacturing of cannabis and cannabis products is currently allowed, but for exportation purposes only.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, stated: “This increased manufacturing capacity approved by the Spanish authorities allows the group to increase supply to satisfy European patients’ demand; the news that Spain has now given the green light for the implementation of a domestic medical cannabis program is further evidence that the medical cannabis market in Europe is continuing to grow. Spain is one of the largest countries and markets in Europe and we expect the prescribing of medical cannabis to be widely adopted by doctors and welcomed by patients. With our enhanced local manufacturing capabilities, Curaleaf International is ideally placed to become a leader in the domestic market.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Curaleaf, TILT, Ayr Wellness & More

Appeals Court Judge Overturns Pennsylvania's Controversial Vape Recall: Cannabis Companies Cheer, Health Dept. Appeals

EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of New Dispensary In Lancaster, PA, Marking 134 Nationwide

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Antonio CostanzoCuraleaf InternationalCannabisNewsMarkets