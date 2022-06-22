Curaleaf Secures 2 More Licenses In Spain To Increase Manufacturing Capacity Of Medical Cannabis Extracts

Curaleaf International's CURLF Medalchemy, GMP certified manufacturing site in Alicante, Spain has received approval from the Spanish Health Authorities to begin operating out of its newly built extract manufacturing site and microbiological testing laboratory.

This approval coincides with the news that the sub-commission of the Spanish Congress in charge of cannabis has given the green light for the implementation of a domestic medical cannabis program, recommending doctors and patients be given access to cannabis-based extracts, oils and magistral preparations. This represents an important step for Spain where the cultivation, production and manufacturing of cannabis and cannabis products is currently allowed, but for exportation purposes only.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, stated: “This increased manufacturing capacity approved by the Spanish authorities allows the group to increase supply to satisfy European patients’ demand; the news that Spain has now given the green light for the implementation of a domestic medical cannabis program is further evidence that the medical cannabis market in Europe is continuing to grow. Spain is one of the largest countries and markets in Europe and we expect the prescribing of medical cannabis to be widely adopted by doctors and welcomed by patients. With our enhanced local manufacturing capabilities, Curaleaf International is ideally placed to become a leader in the domestic market.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

