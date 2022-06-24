ñol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read

Cantor Fitzgerald has upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of C$4.05, up from C$3.90. The analyst views Aurora as an attractively valued pure cannabis play. 

He expects Europe, specifically Germany, to be a "relevant potential catalyst and sentiment driver" for cannabis stocks over the next 12-18 months. 

Only Aurora and Tilray Inc TLRY have licenses to produce in Germany. Cantor believes Tilray and Aurora should be well-positioned on questions regarding imports in the future German recreational market and the limited number of new domestic production licenses issued.

Related: Aurora Cannabis Announces More Layoffs, Here's Why

The analyst is "more comfortable" recommending Aurora over Tilray as a play on Germany and views the selloff as a buying opportunity.

German Market: Cantor estimates the German medical market at about 30 tons, equivalent to €480 million (an average price of €16/gram) that could increase to €1.53 billion in 2028 (€3 billion taking retail prices) with improved quality and increased domestic production.

Flower accounts for 2/3 of sales and extracts for the balance (all reimbursed). There are about 60 suppliers, including importers and wholesalers. 

The analyst expects ACB leads the flower segment with a ~15% share. TLRY is #1 in extracts but losing its market share on more potent offerings from competitors.

Price Action: ACB shares are up 4.23% at $1.48 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

