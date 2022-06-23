Trichome Analytical Issued License For Adult-Use Cannabis Testing In New Jersey

Trichome Analytical, New Jersey’s first accredited cannabis and hemp testing lab, has successfully earned the state’s first annual license for testing within the emergent adult-use program. The lab’s receipt of License #TL000001 represents a crucial step in the industry’s progression to full operation.

With laboratory testing in place, New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission is likely to begin approving annual licenses for plant-touching businesses, such as cultivators and manufacturers, in the upcoming CRC public meetings.

“I am proud that the first adult-use license has been issued to a New Jersey-based small business, and honored to represent other small businesses seeking to get established in this industry in their home state,” stated Kristen Goedde, Trichome Analytical founder and COO. “My goal has always been to ensure that products are tested accurately, with consumer safety and transparency as the priorities. This is a very important step in getting the industry to that point.”

Testing by reputable, licensed, third-party laboratories helps ensure cannabis products such as dried flower, vapes, concentrates and ingestibles are accurately labeled for potency and in compliance with regulations for pesticides, heavy metals and microbial contamination.

Trichome Analytical has operated in New Jersey since 2020 and holds approvals in the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program (NJMMP) and New York Cannabinoid Hemp Program (NYCHP) as well as DEA registration and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

Photo by Testalize.me on Unsplash

