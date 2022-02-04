Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification For In-House Lab Testing

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cannabis company Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF has achieved International Organization for Standardization 17025 certification.
This certifies that Charlotte's Web has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO 17025 for analytical chemistry testing methods. The certification applies to its quality control (QC) testing laboratory housed within its state-of-the-art 137,000 square foot production facility, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
ISO 17025 certification is the international standard for testing, allowing the company's in-house laboratory to be recognized domestically and internationally for valid test results at the highest standard. This emboldens Charlotte's Web consumer confidence and trust in its premium products.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
"Our brand was built on the pillars of quality, consistency and Integrity,” Jared Stanely, chief cultivation and innovation officer, said. “This certification is another validator of these pillars. This level of testing oversight is typically reserved for companies that specialize in lab testing. It demonstrates how Charlotte's Web is providing the best analytical testing to deliver the highest quality CBD consumer products."
The company's ongoing commitment to the highest level of testing is important for consumers who may be seeking wellness solutions outside of conventional medicinal channels.
ISO certification adds accountability and can play a decisive role in the evolution of Charlotte's Web. This ISO 17025 certification is in addition to the facility's National Science Foundation cGMP certification, providing consumer confidence that Charlotte's Web products going consistent, reliable, effective and safe.
Photo: Courtesy of photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.