Michigan-Based PSI Labs Expands Its Cannabis Testing Services

PSI Labs expanded its services after a strong performance in 2021, including a strategic acquisition of pH Solutions, LLC in Monrovia, California.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company increased service line will offer more environmental testing as well as research and development.

To support the company’s service expansion, PSI Labs has doubled the size of its central operations team in the past 18 months, most recently hiring Jeff Guyton as director of sales.

Guyton brings more than a decade of experience working in both cannabis and development with major universities and corporations. Prior to joining PSI Labs, he served as a senior development officer for Eastern Michigan University’s philanthropic division.

“We are continuing to build up our team across Michigan and California to offer the most consistent, superior service focusing on dependable high-value interactions with clients,” Benjamin Rosman, J.D., CEO and co-founder of PSI Labs, said. “The new additions to our organization support the recent expansion of our services to include more environmental testing, research, and development, as well as ways to provide more collaborative support to our clients. This is all in an effort to continue focusing on our unrelenting commitment to accuracy in 2022.”

Photo: Courtesy of Lucas Vasques on Unsplash