Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Curaleaf, TILT, Ayr Wellness & More

Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary In New Port Richey

Trulieve's TCNNF new medical dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida, opened on Thursday, June 16 at 5422 US Hwy 19.

Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

"Trulieve is proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," stated the company''s CEO Kim Rivers. "Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate, as well as offering patients access to high-quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

Curaleaf Opens New Store In Lancaster, PA

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF is opening a new dispensary in Pennsylvania at 1440 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.

The new store is the fifth to open in PA this year, expanding its retail presence to 17 locations in PA and 134 nationwide, with more expansion planned in the state for 2022.

“Pennsylvania has become one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the nation and we are proud to be able to widen access to patients across the state,” said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf.

Curaleaf Lancaster offers a curated selection of products across its brand portfolio spanning Grassroots, Select and Curaleaf. Patients can choose from a wide array of premium cannabis products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO capsules, Grassroots pre-packaged flower, Curaleaf pre-packaged flower, Grassroots concentrates and Grassroots THC tablets.

TILT Holdings To Launch Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Cambridge, MA

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF recently revealed that its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. has been approved by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to receive a final license at its forthcoming Cambridge dispensary, for the medical use of marijuana.

Located at 1385 Cambridge Street in Inman Square, CAC’s Cambridge 5,100 square-foot dispensary will offer a wide selection of products from our house brands including flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals, as well as TILT’s cross-business collaborations such as the Jupiter CAC Infinity vaporizer.

“Together with our expanded cultivation and along with our co-located facilities in Brockton and Taunton, we look forward to expanding access to our unique portfolio of products across the state and continuing to serve as a resource throughout patients’ cannabis journeys. We anticipate completing the final inspection and planning for a grand opening this summer,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT.

Ayr Wellness To Sell Rec Cannabis At Watertown Dispensary In MA

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF has granted a final license for the sale of adult-use cannabis at its AYR Watertown dispensary in Greater Boston.

The Massachusetts regulatory body voted to grant the final license at its meeting on June 9.

“With our approval today to open our Watertown dispensary, Ayr will soon have two adult-use dispensaries serving Greater Boston, which has historically been under-served in access to adult-use cannabis,” said Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr.

Sanctuary Medicinals Expands Retail Footprint In Florida

Sanctuary Medicinals has opened of its ninth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Located just ten miles southwest of the recently opened West Palm Beach location, Sanctuary Greenacres held its grand opening celebration on Friday, June 10.

With pectin fruit chews and new flower strains now on shelves, Sanctuary's product development efforts will extend to hash, full-spectrum edibles and more in the coming months.

"As the summer begins, our Florida expansion efforts are really getting into gear," Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals said. "Greenacres brings our complement of southeast Florida dispensaries to four, and the next opening will finally get the Sanctuary Florida location count into double digits."

The Cure Co Opens First Dispensary On Crenshaw In Inglewood

THE CURE COMPANY or The Cure Co is pleased to announce the grand opening and launch of its flagship dispensary retail store in Inglewood, California on June 15, 2022.

The historic debut of this 3,496-square feet dispensary will feature the company’s award-winning portfolio including the likes of Marathon OG, CureLato, Fritz, 5G Smalls, and Minis.

Located at 7872 Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90043, The Cure Co Crenshaw will offer a brand new exclusive drop: The Cure Co - Ice Cream Cake 3.5g Flower. Customers can also shop and purchase many of California's best and most popular cannabis brands including Alien Labs, Connected, STIIIZY, Jeeter, Wyld, PLUGplay, Smokiez and Buddies Brand.

Trees Opens Fifth Store In British Columbia

Trees Corporation TREE is opening its newest branded storefront at 695 Alpha Street in Victoria, British Columbia.

"The Alpha Street opening marks the fifth Trees branded location on Vancouver Island, allowing the Trees brand to serve an even larger part of the community," Michael Klein, CEO of Trees said. "We are extremely proud of the entire Trees team and thrilled to have the Alpha Street location join our expanding retail footprint."

Trees currently licenses the Trees brand to 1015712 B.C. Ltd., the owner and operator of the Trees branded stores in British Columbia in exchange for a royalty pending the closing of an asset purchase transaction between Trees and 101 which will occur following the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including regulatory approval.

Green Dragon Opens New Dispensaries in Boynton Beach and Tampa

Green Dragon has opened two new Florida medical cannabis dispensaries in Tampa and Boynton Beach East, expanding the company’s retail presence to 21 storefronts in the Florida and Colorado markets.

Located at 12807 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa and 2201 S. Federal Hwy in Boynton Beach, the new stores will be offering a variety of discounts to registered Florida medical cannabis patients, including first-time visits, pediatric, senior, veteran, and industry discounts, as well as an attractive loyalty reward program.

The company is slated to open additional MMJ dispensaries in Florida throughout 2022.

“The company will have storefronts operating in Titusville and Merritt Island within the next few weeks, with the goal of opening 30 locations by the end of the year, including Ocala, Stuart, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee,” Green Dragon co-founder Alex Levine said.

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock