Dr. Raphael Mechoulam And Other Cannabis Scientists Attend CannMed 2022 Conference In Pasadena

CannMed, a yearly event to prioritize cannabis science, innovation and collaboration is getting underway in Pasadena, California May 3-5.

Since 2016, CannMed has showcased the greatest minds in cannabis science, medicine, cultivation and safety including Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and other cannabis industry leaders who have chosen CannMed to announce their latest findings and breakthrough technologies to the world.

“Once again, CannMed has emerged as the forum for introducing the latest advances in medicinal plant science, and we are honored that so many of the greatest minds in our field have chosen to share their groundbreaking work at CannMed,” Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO told Benzinga. “Through the past three difficult years, cannabis businesses were deemed essential. That has never been truer than it is today, and the work presented here proves it. Get ready for another giant leap forward in realizing the bright future we all see for this industry.”

With the cannabis industry anticipated to exceed $500B by 2028, CannMed has become the not-to-be-missed cannabis science conference.

This year, CannMed 2022 speakers will address everything from seed to sale, zeroing in on 4 focus areas enabling CannMed and participants to explore the wide gamut of cannabis science. The four areas are science, medicine, cultivation and safety.

CannMed speakers include:

Raphael Mechoulam, Ph.D., Head of Research at Hebrew University, Jerusalem and advisory board member who will be a virtual speaker

Dr. Bonni Goldstein, Medical Director, Canna-Centers

Ethan Russo, MD, founder/CEO of CReDO Science

Justin Bueno, Ph.D., Scientific Director of Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF

Martin A Lee, director, Project CBD and author of "Smoke Signals - A Social History of Marijuana, Medical, Recreational and Social"

And many more