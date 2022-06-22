Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cookies' CBD Products Now Available In Austria, Parallel & Texas Original Each Open New Stores

Parallel To Open Another Surterra Wellness Store In Florida

Parallel is opening a second Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando.

Located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 23.

"We are excited to broaden Surterra's presence in serving the wellness needs of our patients in Orlando with the opening of our second dispensary in the city,” Parallel CEO James Whitcomb said. “This new location enables us to continue to fulfill the needs of as many patients as possible, providing access to the many high-quality medical marijuana products that Surterra provides."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, patients will enjoy 42% off all items (excludes accessories) and double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening.

Texas Original Opens Medical Cannabis Pickup Location In Houston

Texas Original has opened a permanent pickup location in the Heights neighborhood at 1714 Houston Avenue. The 1,776 square-foot facility will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and provide patients access to a full suite of medical cannabis products—including gummies, tinctures, and lozenges.

Patients in one of the most populated cities in the country can now locally pick up their life-changing medication five days a week," Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original said. "Reliable and convenient access to medicine is what all patients deserve—we’re proud to deliver on that promise for Houstonians."

Texas Original is evaluating other markets for potential pickup locations while the company finalizes its new, vertically integrated cultivation, processing and dispensing facility in Bastrop, Texas, which is set to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Berner’s Cookies & InterCure Open Flagship Retail Location In Vienna, Austria

InterCure Ltd. INCR has kicked off cannabis sales at its first flagship Cookies store in Austria, located in the Neubau district of Vienna.

The flagship location offers Cookies' CBD menu, available for the first time in Europe, as well as clothing and lifestyle products.

The Vienna launch represents the spearhead of an expansion into additional European countries, following the successful collaboration between the two companies in the global pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis markets, including Israel.

"We look forward to welcoming Austrians and the millions of tourists who visit Vienna to the first Cookies' location in the country,” Alexander Rabinovitch, InterCure’s CEO said. “I am grateful for the amazing work of our teams in Europe and partners at Cookies who helped make this successful launch and look forward to the many more to come across the continent."