Texas Original Opens Permanent Medical Cannabis Pickup Location In Houston

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Texas Original Opens Permanent Medical Cannabis Pickup Location In Houston

Texas Original, opened a permanent pickup location in Houston. The 1,776 square-foot facility is located in the Heights neighborhood at 1714 Houston Avenue.

Texas Original’s Houston Avenue location will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and provide patients access to a full suite of medical cannabis products—including gummies, tinctures, and lozenges.

"This is a monumental step forward for medical cannabis access in Houston and across the state of Texas. Patients in one of the most populated cities in the country can now locally pick up their life-changing medication five days a week," stated Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. "Reliable and convenient access to medicine is what all patients deserve—we’re proud to deliver on that promise for Houstonians."

The company’s distribution footprint ensures prescription wait times are minimized and that every patient in Texas can gain consistent access to their medicine under the guidance of their physician.

Texas Original is evaluating other Texas markets for potential pickup locations while the company finalizes its new, vertically integrated cultivation, processing and dispensing facility in Bastrop, Texas, which is set to be completed in the second half of 2022.

About Texas Original

Texas Original is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

