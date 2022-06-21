InterCure And Berner's Cookies Launch Flagship Retail Location In Vienna, Austria

InterCure Ltd. INCR INCR INCR opened the first flagship Cookies store in Austria, located in the Neubau district of Vienna.

The flagship location offers Cookies' CBD menu, available for the first time in Europe, as well as clothing and life-style products. In the future, as regulations are evolving, pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis will be available for Austrian patients, including Cookies EU-GMP THC products.

The Vienna launch represents the spearhead of an expansion into additional European countries, following the successful collaboration between the two companies in the global pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis markets, including Israel.

"We are proud to make another big advancement in the expansion of our winning model into Europe and deliver on our promise to supply the highest quality and reliable cannabis products to every territory with a supportive regulatory framework," stated InterCure’s CEO, Alexander Rabinovitch. "We look forward to welcoming Austrians and the millions of tourists who visit Vienna to the first Cookies' location in the country. I am grateful for the amazing work of our teams in Europe and partners at Cookies who helped make this successful launch and look forward to the many more to come across the continent."

Photo: Courtesy of InterCure Ltd.

