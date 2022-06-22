Cannabis Reg. Update: Gun Rights & Marijuana In Florida, UK Police Chief Supports Cannabis Decriminalization & More

Florida Justice Department Responds To MMJ Patients And Gun Rights Advocates, Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried On Why It’s Important

Nikki Fried (D), Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to emphasize the issue of medical cannabis patients and their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Known for her alignment with the marijuana reform movement, Fried continues to push for the cause as she aspires to become the first female governor of the Sunshine State.

Now with the Justice Department poised to respond to the lawsuit this week, Fried told Marijuana Moment that she is fighting cannabis users who are unable to buy a gun and in some cases face up to five years in prison if they lie about it.

“This is not about guns, per se,” Fried said. “This is about the fact that, for decades, marijuana patients have been discriminated against—that they see their rights not being completely afforded to them, whether it is on housing or access to banking or employment. And this is one of their other rights.”

Fried said putting an end to federal background checks for cannabis users would promote safety.

“If we can work with the [Biden] administration on changing this, it will actually make sure that everybody has to complete a thorough background check when it comes to purchasing a firearm,” she said. “And so the reality of the end result is that people will be more safe.”

UK Police Chief Supports Marijuana Decriminalization, Here's Why

Cannabis is not legal in the UK, at least for now. While the possession of personal amounts remains decriminalized, the national program of medical cannabis has yet to take off after the country legalized its use in 2018.

However, the sweeping changes may be on the horizon. Last month London's Mayor Sadiq Khan announced plans to set up a commission with the task of decriminalizing cannabis across the UK.

Shortly after, UK's Labour Party made it clear that it does not support Khan’s initiative to change the law regarding drugs.

Now, John Campbell, the head of Thames Valley Police, has shown his support for cannabis decriminalization according to a testimony delivered to the Home Affairs select committee, reported Daily Mail Online.

Campbell pointed out that law enforcement has been trying end to the issue of cannabis consumption, without success.

The consumption of marijuana is “a recurring problem, so you might argue there has to be an alternative consideration of trying something else," he told the panel. “But that comes with a great deal of, I guess, risk, or kind of like attached to a whole aspect of public perception, let alone the political aspects of that."

This Mass City Will Postpone Vote On Autorizing Cannabis Retail

Residents of West Springfield, Massachusetts will have to wait a bit longer to buy cannabis, as the Town Council vote to allow retail sales has been rescheduled for July 18, MassLive writes.

Speakers heard at a public hearing held on Tuesday were clear that the issue needs to be decided at the ballot box to clarify whether public opinion has changed since 2016 when a majority of residents voted against legalization.

Some of the townspeople were concerned about children’s health and safety as well as the effect of marijuana on drivers, among other things.

Mayor William Reichelt who wants to see cannabis prohibition lifted has said that the city is missing out on tax revenue from the cannabis industry.

Maine Officials Want To Learn More About Cannabis

Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy launched a "listening tour" last week at the University of New England center in Biddeford, reported Mainebiz.

Maine officials want to learn more about the cannabis industry via a series of community conversations by mid-October.

As part of the program, five communities will host events each month, while the series will wrap up with a conversation at the University of Maine at Presque Isle scheduled for October 12.

The Office of Cannabis Policy wants to “hear from a wide variety of people with differing opinions and questions, so that we can serve as the best possible go-to on all things cannabis in Maine,” said Erik Gundersen, the agency’s director.

In the meantime, according to the agency’s recently released report, providing adults with recreational marijuana has driven down illicit sales in the state.

More than 60% of roughly 2,000 Maine residents said that they bought cannabis from licensed retailers, according to a survey conducted by Advocates for Human Potential.

