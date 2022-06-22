10 Psychedelics CEOs To Pay Attention To In 2022

By Javier Hasse and Aaron Bry.

2020 and 2021 were defining years for the burgeoning psychedelics industry. In 2021 alone, more than $730 million were invested into various psychedelic companies, both private and public.

Businesses around the globe are researching and developing new drugs based on psychedelic properties to support a whole host of conditions. Some of the most active companies to watch boast impressive CEOs to keep an eye on in 2022. Here are a few to watch closely:

Amy Emerson - MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC)

Amy Emerson is the Chief Executive Officer at the MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

As CEO, Amy has led the growth and development of this subsidiary and is responsible for the overall global regulatory strategy and implementation of research programs. Emerson is focused on the MDMA-assisted psychotherapy program within MAPS PBC.

Amy started as a pro bono consultant at MAPS in 2003, and since then has built MAPS’ clinical department while managing the MDMA Clinical Development Program with a focus on the PTSD indication. In 2014, MAPS Public Benefit Corporation was incorporated to focus on psychedelic drug development, therapist training programs, and future sales of prescription psychedelics prioritizing public benefit above profit.

Joseph Tucker, Ph.D. - Enveric Biosciences Inc. ENVB

Dr. Tucker is a seasoned executive who has built several publicly traded biotechnology companies. Dr. Tucker was a founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stem Cell Therapeutics, which he took public on the TSX SSS. Trillium Therapeutics TRIL TRIL acquired Stem Cell Therapeutics in 2013. Dr. Tucker has also held the position of Co-Founder and CEO of Epimeron Inc., a University of Calgary start-up acquired in the creation of Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTC: CANSF) WLLW. At Willow, Dr. Tucker served as Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to founding companies, Dr. Tucker was a healthcare analyst with two investment banks and has also worked in technology commercialization for a university technology transfer office. Dr. Tucker received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Calgary.

Connor Haslam - Microdose Psychedelic Insight

With almost a decade of experience in entrepreneurship and creative media pursuits, Connor Haslam brings rich experience and diverse insight into his role as Chief Executive Officer at Microdose. His lifelong advocacy for the therapeutic use of psychedelic medicine is expressed through artful, creative and ethical brand development.

Despite never having had a single cup of coffee Connor has somehow found the energy to be a CMO and Lead Designer at 24, build dozens of brand identities, and help establish numerous businesses as leaders in the cannabis industry. His unrestrained passion for psychedelic medicine and the immense hope it has to offer the world continues to fuel his progress in this rapidly emerging space. In addition to being professionally artistic, Connor is also a pianist in his “spare” time and a wizard at Jeopardy.

Colin Keating - MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd

A highly skilled executive leader, Col has over 25 years of experience across various industries including Financial Services & Payments, Corporate Travel, Property Tech, Health Tech and Wealth Management.

He has led both ASX listed and privately held businesses, delivering products and services through both SaaS and traditional technology platforms in B2B and B2C environments. He has held roles as CEO of a publicly listed ASX organization, MD roles in UK listed entities, and COO and executive management positions in large blue-chip organizations.

With an innate ability to identify, strategize and execute on commercial opportunities, Col has established a proven track record in developing and executing strategic initiatives focused on people, growth, M&A activity, capital raising, change management, transformation, optimization, and customer experience and employee engagement. Col’s extensive global experience has seen him fulfilling roles in London and Hong Kong along with significant diversity in industries and scale of organizations, ranging from blue chips such as American Express AXP and Andersens to scale-up and post-start-up operations. Col prides himself on the track record of establishing, developing and nurturing high-performing teams and cultures that have consistently delivered on both customer and organizational objectives.

Najla Guthrie - Wellbeing Digital Sciences

Ms. Guthrie joins Ketamine One as part of the previously announced acquisition of KGK Science Inc. from Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF, where she has held the role of President & CEO since 1997. Over 23 years, Ms. Guthrie has grown the London-based business to become a leading North American contract research organization that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries. Ms. Guthrie has published over 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals and has given numerous presentations at both the national and international levels.

Kathryn Walker - Revitalist

Kathryn Walker is the CEO of Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness CALM RVLWF which serves as a publicly-traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange. She is one few entrepreneurial females in the publicly traded space of psychedelics. Kathryn worked at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Tennessee for 9 years before attending anesthesia school at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She practiced anesthesia of all specialties for 8 years before opening the first Revitalist location in Knoxville, TN. Today Kathryn operates as a leading advocate for CRNA lead businesses as she continues to advance her comprehensive skill set by pursuing her advanced degree in Psychiatric Nursing.

Deborah Mash PhD - DemeRx

Deborah Mash is one of the world's foremost experts on the hallucinogenic drug ibogaine. She is the CEO and Founder of DemeRx Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company advancing ibogaine and its active metabolite noribogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder. DemeRx has partnered with ATAI Life Sciences -- a global biotech platform with a special focus on psychedelic medicine -- to develop ibogaine for those suffering from opioid use disorder. Building on the extensive human data available around ibogaine, DemeRx and ATAI ATAI will submit Clinical Trial Applications for a Phase II study in opioid-dependent patients. This joint venture will also develop screening procedures, dosing guidelines, and best practices for opioid withdrawal management to ensure patient safety.

Jemie Sae Koo - Psychable

Jemie Sae Koo is the CEO and Co-Founder of Psychable, the world’s largest trusted online community connecting those who would like to explore the healing power of psychedelics with a network of practitioners and psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, therapy, events, and retreats. Psychable’s mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction; and to empower those who want to live a more optimized life.

Abraham Dreazen - Nextage Therapeutics Ltd.

Abraham Dreazen, CEO & Founder of Nextage Therapeutics and IMIO Life, is a creative thinker and experienced architect with knowledge of concept design and design development. He is a serial entrepreneur and leader, as well as an enthusiastic educator with extensive expertise in computer-aided design (CAD) and building information modeling (BIM).

Doug Drysdale – Cybin CYBN

An experienced Corporate Director and CEO: Doug has chaired the board of directors of a NASDAQ-listed company and as a CEO for the past 12 years has built and turned around three pharmaceutical companies.

During Doug’s 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, he has formed cohesive management teams, recruited board members, completed 15 corporate acquisitions across three continents and has raised $4 billion of both public and private capital.

Led the turnaround of Norwich Pharmaceuticals alongside investors and became the Founding CEO of parent company, Alvogen Group. During his 5.5-year tenure as CEO, Alvogen grew from inception to $450 million in revenues across 35 countries.

From November 2017 to July 2020, Doug was a Director and CEO of Tedor Pharma, a family-owned contract manufacturing business. Doug’s efforts to turn around the business resulted in 60% revenue growth in 2019, leading to Tedor being recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing companies, making it to the 2020 Inc 5000 list.

Doug holds a bachelor’s degree in Microbial and Molecular Biology from the University of East Anglia in the U.K. and was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young, in 2012. Doug is an enthusiastic traveler, having traveled to over 45 countries, is an avid reader and enjoys cooking and boating.

Image via ShutterStock, edited by Benzinga.