Michael Pollan's 'How To Change Your Mind' Coming Soon To Netflix: Documentary Based On Psychedelics Best Seller

The freshest news traversing many of the major institutions, researchers' and activists’ accounts on Twitter is the recent release of a docu-series based on writer Michael Pollan’s 2018 book “How To Change Your Mind: What the science of psychedelics teaches us about consciousness, dying, addiction, depression, and transcendence.”

Some of those tweeting about the recent trailer release were renowned mycologist and entrepreneur Paul Stamets, MAPS founder Rick Doblin, Numinus NUMIF founder Payton Nyquvest, chief medical officer of Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF Dr. Ben Sessa and director of Psychedelics Division at Imperial College London Robin Carhart-Harris.

The trailer for #HowToChangeYourMind is officially here! This is one of @netflix's newest docu series about psychedelics based on the best-selling book by author @michaelpollan. Excited to share there will be an episode (#2) dedicated to psilocybin history and therapy! pic.twitter.com/uZVo27bStB — Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) June 16, 2022

The publication, indebted to a 2015 article Pollan wrote about psychedelic psychotherapy for The New Yorker in which he interviewed cancer patients who had taken guided sessions on psilocybin, received high acclaim from the scientific world, the general audience and many critics, such as The New York Times Book Review, The Guardian and The Boston Globe.

The book explores the renaissance of scientific research into psychedelic compounds and their potential to relieve various types of mental suffering, while also surfing into the history of psychedelics in the United States.

Pollan interviewed neuroscientists using psychedelics in conjunction with modern brain imaging technologies to probe the mysteries of consciousness and the self. By the time he finished writing, he was absolutely transformed by what he had learned.

“This book has taken me places I’ve never been—indeed, places I didn’t know existed,” Pollan said.

The first chapter of the documentary will be released on Netflix NFLX on July 12. In the meantime, check out the trailer!

Photo Courtesy of Kyle Loftus on Pexels.