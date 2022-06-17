Cannabis Movers & Shakers: 22nd Century Group, Houseplant, Proven Media

22nd Century Group Names New CFO

22nd Century Group XXII has appointed f R. Hugh Kinsman to oversee its financial department.

Kinsman is currently CFO of GVB Biopharma, which 22nd Century acquired effective May 13, 2022.

Kinsman has extensive experience as a senior executive in roles ranging from acting CFO of a publicly-traded battery manufacturer with operations in the U.S., Switzerland, and Italy to the CFO of West World Media, a private data aggregation company that was acquired for $60 million.

“The integration of GVB Biopharma is proceeding very well, and we are excited to build on Hugh’s success at GVB by elevating his financial leadership role to 22nd Century as a whole,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “Hugh brings extensive executive finance experience in fast-growing public companies, as we work to advance our corporate strategies in tobacco and expand the breadth and scale of our hemp/cannabis franchise.”

Houseplant Hires Kelly Natenshon As SVP Of Housegoods

Cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant, founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, announced the addition of Kelly Natenshon in a new key role as senior vice president of Housegoods.

She brings more than two decades of experience in product and merchandising to Houseplant and will help the company grow its "House" arm of the business, focused on creating functional and design-led homewares including ceramics, ashtrays, lighters, accessories and most recently, a new line of premium lights and lamps.

Natenshon joins Houseplant after five years of consulting for home brands California Closets, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Wayfair and its subsidiary brands, All Modern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main.

“I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team who values design as much as I do, and for the opportunity to lead the home division of a company that has already seen immense success with products that resonate so well with both the cannabis and the design communities," Natenshon said.

Proven Media Promotes Sadie Thompson To Publicist

Proven Media has promoted Sadie Thompson to publicist.

Thompson will develop marketing communications strategies that increase brand awareness and revenue for the agency’s B2B and B2C clients in the legal marijuana industry.

She joined Proven Media in 2021 as a public relations coordinator upon graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in strategic communication and journalism.

Thompson’s in-depth understanding of journalism and the mechanics of news enable her to connect authentically with reporters.

She helps clients to develop and strengthen their social media presence and brand awareness by leveraging multiple social platforms.

