El Blunto Partners With Reina LV To Launch Its Cannabis Products In Nevada

El Blunto is expanding into the Nevada market through a partnership with Reina LV. El Blunto products will be available in dispensaries across Nevada starting at the end of the month.

"The launch of El Blunto in Nevada is an important milestone as we continue our mission to expand our brand's accessibility and footprint on a national level," stated Q. Ladraa, founder and CEO of Albert Einstone's. "We are excited to enter the Nevada market with a partner that shares our core values and Reina LV's cultivation and manufacturing facility is one of the best in the country. Their team is committed to cultivating the highest quality cannabis flower on the market and this partnership allows us to focus on delivering the best pre-rolls across the Silver State."

El Blunto will manufacture out of Reina LV's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Las Vegas and Reina LV will provide their top-shelf indoor flower for use in the El Blunto line-up. El Blunto is already working with dispensary partners across Nevada and their premium un-infused and infused pre-rolls will be broadly available in the coming weeks.

"Our objective at Reina LV has always been to put the customer and the patient first. That includes a commitment to cultivating the highest quality flower on the market and partnering with brands that share our ethos," stated Priscilla Vilchis, CEO of Reina LV. "Our facilities are designed to meet a plethora of manufacturing needs and we are delighted to be working closely with El Blunto to bring their best-in-class pre-rolls to the Nevada market."

Photo: Courtesy of El Blunto/Albert Einstone's LLC

