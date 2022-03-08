Mike Tyson's Marijuana Brand Partners With Futurola, Stündenglass, GPen, Click & El Blunto To Bring New Innovative Cannabis Products & Devices To Market

Tyson 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company announced that fans will be able to experience their favorite Tyson 2.0 strains through new concentrate delivery devices and specialty products developed in partnership with the industry's premier cannabis brands.

What Happened?

"We are thrilled to partner with Futurola, Stündenglass, G Pen, CLICK and El Blunto to bring the newest and most innovative cannabis products and devices to market,” Mike Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of Tyson 2.0, said. ”Tyson 2.0's latest collabs combine our signature and most popular strains with our partners' premium technology, catering to a broad set of individuals and meeting the cannabis consumption methods they seek."

Futurola Deal

Tyson 2.0 has joined forces with Futurola, an Amsterdam-based global brand founded in 1996, to launch an exclusive line of world-class rolling and smoking accessories.

FUTUROLA x Tyson 2.0 BLUNT CONES are the latest innovation in pre-roll mastery, featuring Futurola's exclusive blend of tobacco-free, cruelty-free and vegan blunt paper and terpenes from Mike's favorite strain, the Toad.

Each King Size Cone is rolled with care by skilled artisans, following the most stringent quality-control standards to ensure consistency in the finished result and are individually packaged in shatter-resistant glass tubes.

"Futurola is the future of rolling, and this exclusive collaboration between two legends in their industries, FUTUROLA x Tyson 2.0 offers the latest and greatest in the blunt game,” shared Patrik Eriksson and Toby Skard, owners of Futurola. “We are all about innovation and our goal is to make a great experience, accessible for everyone."

Stündenglass & G Pen Collaborations

Tyson 2.0, alongside Stündenglass, maker of the world's first 360 degree gravity powered infuser developed the Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Hookah, a contactless smoke delivery system featuring a patented design and packaged in a transportable, craft storage box.

Tyson 2.0 also announced a collaboration with G Pen, a subsidiary of the leading cannabis technology company Grenco Science Inc. and will bring to market the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Dash, an innovative personal vaporizer, tailored to connoisseurs and new consumers alike.

The Dash features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from fan-favored Tyson strains.

"Mike Tyson is a legend, an icon and our visions for the future run parallel with each other – to produce innovative, high-quality products known for precision and exceptional experiences. It is a true honor to be working with Mike and the Tyson 2.0 team," said Chris Folkerts, CEO of Stündenglass.

CLICK & El Blunto Partnerships

Tyson 2.0 has also partnered with CLICK, a Southern California-based consumer lifestyle sublingual cannabis company and El Blunto, California's top blunt producer to launch two exclusive products – Toad's Breath by CLICK and Runtz by El Blunto.

Toad's Breath cannabis mouth spray harnesses the cerebral euphoria and full-body relaxation effects of Tyson 2.0's signature Toad strain.

Utilizing CLICK's fast-acting nano-emulsion formula and discrete on-the-go bottle, the Toad's Breath packs a big punch.

El Blunto is cannabis cigar and contains 1.75g of top shelf cannabis flower, hand rolled in a tobacco-free all-natural hemp wrap that's uniquely cured for 72-hours, finished with a custom glass filter tip and encased in a resealable glass tube.