Brittney Griner's Russian Detention Extended Yet Again Through July 2, Reports TASS

In a disappointing turn of events, WNBA all-star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody at least through July 2 after a court extended her detention, according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and star of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on Feb. 17 for allegedly having cannabis oil in her suitcase when entering the country near Moscow. Griner has been playing in Russia during the US off-season for the past seven years.

Not The First Extension

Griner's detention has been extended on several occasions. The first was in March when a Russian court extended her pretrial detention until mid-May. Then later in May, Griner’s detention was extended until June 18.

News of Griner's extended detention comes a day after State Department officials, including those from the hostage affairs office, briefed her teammates on Griner's situation and on efforts to bring her home reported CNN.

Coach, Family And Friends Speak Out

"We are on Day 116 since BG has been wrongfully detained," Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said, adding, "She's our teammate, she's an American and we want her back home."

For star guard Diana Taurasi, the State Department's announcement that Griner was being wrongfully detained in early May signaled to the team that officials are taking the situation seriously, she said Monday.

Supporters, including Griner's family, the WNBA, the NBA including LeBron James as well as millions of fans have advocated for her release.

Griner's case is being handled by the office of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, a State Department official confirmed to CNN last month.

"It's something that we've all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level -- from US President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained -- gives us a lot of confidence that they're working on it," Taurasi said.