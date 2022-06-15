Pennsylvania Options For Wellness Launches Rick Simpson Oil In Its Pennsylvania-Based Dispensary Locations

Pennsylvania Options for Wellness, Inc. launched Rick Simpson Oil under its "Vytal Options" brand of products in its Pennsylvania-based dispensary locations.

The development of this product was announced after PA Options for Wellness/"Vytal Options" saw an increase in demand for a competitively priced RSO product. directions.

The full extract cannabis oil is made from cured flower that undergoes an extraction process using food-grade ethanol to yield and preserve a full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, phenols and other fatty acids. RSO is meant for oral consumption (eaten or used sublingually) or applied topically, as opposed to being inhaled like other concentrate forms. Packaged in an easy-to-read pouch, the back label features simple dosing and warming

The company's current branded products include its Troche sublingual and exclusive strains in its flower catalog. In addition to product line expansion, PA Options for Wellness looks toward geographic growth, with two more dispensaries scheduled to open over the next three months.

About PA Options for Wellness

PA Options for Wellness was founded by Thomas A. Trite, PD, FASCP, in 2014 with the goal of creating a premier medical cannabis service model and being the leader in the emerging medical cannabis industry and cannabis research.

The company is collaborating with Penn State University on research. Penn State's College of Medicine also has an affiliation with the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, both state-approved academic clinical research centers, along with PA Options for Wellness, a state-approved clinical registrant.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

