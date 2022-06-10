Cannabis Policy Reporters: What Would We Do Without Them? Benzinga Nominates Five For The Industry's Top Award, Here They Are

It's happening again so get ready: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, after a wildly successful and now legendary event in Miami during 4/20 week, we're gearing up now for our Chicago soiree, this coming Sept. 13-14.

Cannabis Policy Reporter of the Year Category

Tom Angell Marijuana Moment: When new developments in the cannabis industry occur, Tom's 'Marijuana Moment' is usually the first outlet to report them, proving to be an essential source for the rest of us as well as for policymakers, advocates and the general population.

Kyle Jaeger Marijuana Moment: Kyle is the senior editor at 'Marijuana Moment' and covers all things cannabis and psychedelics related. West coast-based, Kyle keeps the news fresh all day long. Prior to MM, Kyle wrote for High Times, VICE and attn.

Natalie Fertig POLITICO: Natalie, the federal cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, has written hard-hitting pieces such as "An inconvenient truth (about weed)" in which she looks at just how not-very-green the cannabis industry has become. Natalie never leaves a stone unturned.

Mona Zhang POLITICO: Mona is the self-motivated founder and editor of the cannabis newsletter "Word on the Tree," which was an authoritative daily rundown on all things cannabis around the country. And it was sorely missed by many when POLITICO wisely snapped her up and is now the States cannabis policy reporter. Mona was a freelance journalist for Forbes, The Outline, High Times and more.

Bruce Barcott Leafly: Bruce is Leafly's senior editor who oversees news, investigations and always fascinating feature projects. A Guggenheim Fellow, Bruce wrote "Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America," which was published in 2015. So, we know he's been at it for a while.

