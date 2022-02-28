TILT To Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery Service With Bracts & Pistils

Global provider of cannabis business solutions TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF), will be launching adult-use cannabis delivery from its Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. dispensary in Taunton. The delivery service is made available through a partnership with Bracts & Pistils, a local social equity cannabis delivery operator.

Beginning March 2, Bracts & Pistils will deliver cannabis products from CAC Taunton to adult-use consumers in communities within a 25-mile radius, including New Bedford, Plymouth and Wareham. Recreational cannabis orders can be placed at CAC’s website, and will be processed via Lantern, a Boston-based cannabis e-commerce marketplace. Delivery will be offered Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a minimum order of $125. Orders will be delivered during a two-hour window.

“TILT is proud to partner with Bracts & Pistils to serve additional customers in and around the Taunton area,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “A veteran-owned local business led by an exceptional team, Bracts & Pistils was the clear choice to bring our adult-use delivery operations to life in Massachusetts. This is an exciting step for TILT, and a natural way for us to expand our support for local social-equity operators.”

Rhonda LaFlamme, co-founder of Bracts & Pistils commented: “We are thrilled to work with a trusted and established retailer like CAC in Taunton. It has long been our goal to help bring quality, life-improving cannabis to a wide range of people, and we look forward to serving customers in the region we both call home.”