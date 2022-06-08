Body And Mind Expands Cannabis Wholesale Operations

Body and Mind Inc. BMMJ BAMM, a multi-state cannabis operator, provided an update on the growth of its wholesale operations.

Ohio

Ohio manufacturing operations continue to expand with extracted product offerings including Body and Mind branded shatter, crumble, ambrosia and kief available at the Body and Mind Cleveland dispensary and in more than 10 other dispensaries across Ohio. The company recently received final approval for kitchen operations and anticipates bringing popular Nevada edible products including Pretzel Bites, Krispy Bites and Chocolate Bites to the Ohio market in the near term.

Arkansas

The company completed phenotyping of the new strains at the Arkansas cultivation, which has received excellent feedback in the market. As cultivation operations have ramped up, the company has been selling flower through the Body and Mind dispensary in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The cultivation team achieved a steady-state of cultivation operations and wholesale of Body and Mind branded flower has commenced through numerous other dispensaries in Arkansas.

The proprietary strains include G-Baby 99, Puppy Breath, Chem Dela Cake and Sundae Pie, all featuring strong terpene profiles.

Body and Mind also collaborated with renowned Arkansas extractors Dark Horse and Bold to offer Body and Mind branded shatter and crumble, which is available at the Body and Mind dispensary and other dispensaries in Arkansas. The Body and Mind dispensary has been offering home delivery in Arkansas and continues to see deliveries expanding.

California

Body and Mind collaborated with Froot to create custom Body and Mind products including Body and Mind pre-rolls which are now available at all Body and Mind dispensaries in California. The Body and Mind pre-rolls feature flower in a custom branded BaM logoed 1 gram pre-rolled joint.

"We are excited to continue expanding our proven Nevada products into the limited license states of Ohio and Arkansas", stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "Our team continues to produce sought-after flower, extracts and edibles as we bring our deep experience and proven product portfolio from the Nevada market to our growing operations."

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

