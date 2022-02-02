Cannabis Company Body And Mind Expands To Michigan

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Body and Mind Inc. BAMM BMMJ announced completion of the first stage of the vertical strategy to expand into the rapidly growing Michigan market. This will be the fifth state with Body and Mind operations with additional wholly owned licenses in development.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has received all licenses and approvals and will open the Body and Mind branded dispensary on February 2, 2022 to serve medical patients and recreational customers in Muskegon, Michigan.

“We’re excited to have our first Body and Mind branded dispensary opening today in the rapidly expanding Michigan market,” Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind stated. “This was another license win for Body and Mind and our development group moved quickly to advance the opportunity. Our team worked closely with the City of Muskegon to secure and develop the social equity opportunity for this jurisdiction, and we look forward to supporting the community and our new customers as we continue to grow in Michigan."

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

As part of the company’s vertical growth strategy in Michigan, the previously announced, fully funded 57,000 square foot, two phase cultivation and production facility has commenced construction.

“Body and Mind excels at building community relationships, which is a core value of the Company. We are highly confident that we can partner with the City of Muskegon to utilize its social equity program to build awareness and financial assistance to the disproportionately affected minority community and individuals,” Trip Hoffman, COO of Body and Mind said in a statement.

Dispensaries Updates

The company’s wholly owned Long Beach dispensary has been transitioning from the original ShowGrow brand to ShowGrow by BaM and has now completed a rebrand of the operations to become a Body and Mind dispensary.

has been transitioning from the original ShowGrow brand to ShowGrow by BaM and has now completed a rebrand of the operations to become a Body and Mind dispensary. Body and Mind announced a definitive agreement to acquire the fully operational The Reef dispensary in Seaside California and assumed management effective December 1, 2021. Local and state approvals for transfer of the ownership have been received.

Photo: Courtesy of Christina Winter on Unsplash