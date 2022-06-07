Hangar 420 Brings WILLIE'S RESERVE Cannabis Products To Rhode Island

Hangar 420, a cannabis producer and distributor owned by Ocean State Controlled Botanicals, has entered into a commercial packaging, licensing and distribution agreement with Long Play Inc., a Colorado corporation and licensor of renowned cannabis brand “WILLIE'S RESERVE.”

WILLIE’S RESERVE branded products packaged and distributed by Hangar 420 will include top shelf flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges.

Co-founded by renowned singer-songwriter and cannabis pioneer Willie Nelson in 2015, WILLIE’S RESERVE embraces the natural diversity of the plant, the range of cultivation methods, and the spectrum of effects cannabis creates.

“With the recent legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana in Rhode Island, our distribution rights for Willies Reserve is great news for all of the fans of this beloved brand and its superior product throughout New England,” stated Octavius Prince, CEO and founder of Hangar 420.

“We are proud to bring this cannabis industry icon to the region and are committed to our role as a leading producer and distributor in Rhode Island that will contribute to the millions in new revenue for the state next fiscal year and beyond.”

Through Hangar 420, WILLIE’S RESERVE will be available at local compassion centers later this month and at cannabis retailers in Rhode Island on December 1.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

