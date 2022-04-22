Hangar 420 Partners With Greenleaf Compassion Center To Launch Cannabis-Infused Coffee Syrup

Hangar 420, owned by Ocean State Controlled Botanicals (OSBC), is launching a cannabis infused coffee syrup, Co-Pilot Syrup, to mark the annual celebration of cannabis with a tribute to the official beverage of Rhode Island – Coffee Milk. Greenleaf Compassion Center will be the first to carry the syrup.

“There a very few things as uniquely Rhode Island as coffee syrup,” stated Octavius Prince, CEO and founder of Hangar 420. “Our facility has tremendous roots in the state – from my family’s long history here to the job creation our facility will contribute for years to come – so the launch of Co-Pilot Syrup is only fitting as one of the first edible products to be launched by the company.”

Each1 oz bottle contains 10mg of THC.

In January of this year, OSBC formally announced the opening of Hangar 420, its cannabis innovation, production, and distribution facility in Warwick, Rhode Island. Hangar 420’s state-of-the-art, 18,000-square-foot facility was designed with the flexibility to scale the facility and production capacity in line with growing demand and is the first of its kind in Rhode Island.

Co-Pilot will be available for purchase at Greenleaf Compassion Center’s Portsmouth, RI location on West Main Road or through their online ordering platform starting April 29, 2022. On the 29th, every bottle purchased at the West Main Road location will come with free milk.

