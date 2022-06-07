BellRock Brands CFO Resigns, Interim CFO Appointed, Cannabis Company Still Under Cease Trade Order

BellRock Brands Inc.’s DXBRF BRCK CFO Kavi Bhai, is leaving the company. He has agreed to provide consulting services to the company during the next few months to ensure a smooth transition for his replacement.

As a result of the change, BellRock has engaged West 4th Holdings, LLC. Founded by Zachary Venegas and Scott Ogur. West 4th Holdings is a management consulting firm focused on improving operational productivity for small to mid-size companies. Venegas is a proven business leader across many industries with a particular expertise in cannabis. Venegas' most recent cannabis venture was his role as founder and CEO of Helix Technologies, which he successfully exited to Forian FORA.

Scott Ogur has been appointed as the interim CFO. Scott is a world class financial leader and has over 20 years of finance, public company reporting, asset management and M&A experience. He has streamlined operations, grown, and successfully exited numerous ventures, including a recent tenure as a director and CFO of Helix Technologies.

"We are very excited to engage West 4th and add Scott and Zac to BellRock's management team. Scott's seasoned background in finance, operations and his knowledge of the cannabis industry will help ensure BellRock's success for the future. One of BellRock's primary goals is to have its cease trade order revoked as soon as possible. Appointing Scott will be an integral part to accomplishing this," stated Brian Jansen, BellRock's president and CEO. "In addition, the experiences and guidance of Zac will expedite BellRock's path to free cash flow positive."

