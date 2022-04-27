BellRock Brands Launches 2 New Flavors Of THC Infused Dixie Elixirs In Michigan, To Enter Ohio Via BeneLeaves

BellRock Brands Inc. DXBRF BRCK has expanded its presence in Michigan with the introduction of two new Dixie Elixirs flavors and will enter the Ohio market though a licensing partnership with BeneLeaves. The addition of the Ohio market brings BellRock's North American footprint to 10 U.S. THC markets and Canada.

Mary's Medicinals, BellRock's cannabis wellness brand, will be the first to be manufactured and distributed in Ohio, and the company has plans to expand the BeneLeaves partnership to include other brands within the BellRock portfolio in the future. The company anticipates that Mary's acclaimed products, including its patches, topicals and tinctures, will be available through BeneLeaves later this year.

BellRock CEO Brian Jansen stated, "I have known the BeneLeaves team for three years and have always been impressed with their level of commitment to Ohio's patients and customers. We are excited to enter the Ohio market with a partner that shares our core values. BeneLeaves' production facility is one of the best in the country. Their team is committed to expanding access to patients and delivering high quality cannabis products."

BellRock's focus on the Ohio market coincides with the company's expanded brand presence in Michigan. Next month, Dixie Brands, in collaboration with its partner, JRMI27, LLC, will add two additional Dixie Elixirs beverage flavors. Dixie Elixirs are the first 100 mg beverage products to launch in Michigan.

"Increasing the Dixie Elixirs beverage portfolio in Michigan is an important milestone for BellRock," added Jansen. "We are pleased to work with JRMI27 to pave the way for new delivery methods in the state, and plan to continue delighting consumers with innovative form factors and high-quality cannabis products."

As part of this strategic evaluation, the company terminated agreement between AriZona Tea and Dixie Brands to launch Sun Brew THC gummies.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/BellRock Brands Inc.