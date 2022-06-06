Harborside Expands Leadership Team With Two New Appointments

Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR, a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, expanded its leadership team, appointing Kavi Bhai as vice president of financial planning and analysis and Angela Pih as vice president of marketing.

Bhai has over 11 years of relevant experience, having previously worked for BellRock Brands DXBRF, where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to BellRock, he served as chief financial officer at Mary's Medicinals and led audit and advisory engagements at Frazier & Deeter, LLC. In his current role, Bhai will be responsible for planning, forecasting, budgeting, and analysis to support the execution of the company's strategic plan.

Pih is charged with expanding Harborside's market share by strengthening the company's brands and sales capabilities. She was previously chief marketing officer at Papa & Barkley, the category leader in cannabis products for health and wellness, and at CannaCraft, a house of brands in California across recreational and wellness cannabis products. Considered a technology "first mover", Pih is a 3x Clio Award winner and was named by The Drum as a Top Female Talent of Color in 2018. She brings 25 years of experience in cannabis, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

"As we embark upon the next phase of growth in creating a leading, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, we are filling the final two critical positions in our senior executive team," stated Ed Schmults, CEO Harborside. "The addition of Kavi, with his track record of navigating companies toward financial growth following internal overhaul, and Angela, with her proven marketing experience across retail and CPG brands, is hugely beneficial to Harborside as we further establish a leadership role in the California market."

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

