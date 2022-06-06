EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Expands In Nevada With New Cannabis Dispensary In Las Vegas

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is expanding its retail presence with the opening of its 33rd dispensary nationally and fourth dispensary in Nevada - NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip.

Following the opening of the new store located at 1600 Las Vegas Blvd South, Suite 140, in Las Vegas, Jushi’s operations in the Silver State will consist of three adult-use and medical dispensaries in Las Vegas, an adult-use and medical dispensary in Lake Tahoe, and approximately 47,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and manufacturing space.

The company plans to launch cannabis sales at the new 3,200 sq. ft. dispensary on Wednesday, June 8. The move comes on the heels of the $53.6 million acquisition of vertically integrated operator NuLeaf, Inc. which was wrapped up in April.

“NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip has a fresh, new, elevated design and look that is reflective of its location on the Strip,” Jim Cacioppo, the company's CEO, chairman, and founder, said. “It is incredibly well-positioned to serve the tens of thousands of global visitors who attend monthly First Friday events and visit Vegas to see the neighborhood's amazing public art and murals, all of which are accessible via short, walkable urban blocks.“

NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip will carry top cannabis brands and products, including Jushi and NuLeaf cannabis lines, flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, and various ancillary products such as approved rigs, batteries, merchandise and other devices, as well as an expanded line of NuLeaf merchandise and accessories.

Along with providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, the store features an option for online ordering through NuLeaf Las Vegas The Strip.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash