California: $35M From Cannabis Revenue To Fund Grants In Communities Impacted By War On Drugs

Recreational marijuana sales are paying off in California. This week, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced another round of community reinvestment grants for $35.5 million.

The 78 grants will be allocated through the California Community Reinvestments Grants (CalCRG) program to support communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs (WOD).

CalCRG is awarding grants to Local Health Departments and qualified community-based nonprofits that support job placement, mental health initiatives and provide legal services.

"Harsh federal and state drug policies led to the “mass incarceration of people of color, decreased access to social services, loss of educational attainment due to diminished federal financial aid eligibility, prohibitions on the use of public housing and other public assistance, and the separation of families,” according to GO-Biz.

“Now in its fourth year, the California Community Reinvestments Grants program continues to be an important tool for communities that still face systemic restrictions and barriers to opportunity and equity,” Dee Dee Myers, director of GO-Biz said in a press release. “This latest round of awards will support the economic justice and well-being of communities across our state that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.

“The largest awards in this round are going to JobTrain, GRID Alternatives Greater Los Angele, Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership, Flintridge Center, and Recovery Cafe San Jose, each of which will receive $900,000,” reported Marijuana Moment.

Image Via El Planteo.