British Columbia Decriminalizes Small Amounts Of Illicit Drugs As Part Of Three-Year Harm Reduction Experiment

British Columbia is undertaking an experiment. The Canadian province will decriminalize the possession of small amounts of all drugs.

Carolyn Bennett, Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said Tuesday that a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) will be in effect from Jan. 31, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2026.

BC, the fourth-largest Canadian province by population, will work with the federal government, health authorities, law enforcement, Indigenous partners and people living with drug issues now or in the past as well as other community organizations in order to keep track and evaluate the outcomes of the experiment in real-time.

“The shocking number of lives lost to the overdose crisis requires bold actions and significant policy change,” said Bennett, who is also the associate health minister. “I have thoroughly reviewed and carefully considered both the public health and public safety impacts of this request.”

While the substances will remain illegal, adults found to be in possession of 2.5 grams or less of the certain illicit drugs for personal use, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, will not be arrested and prosecuted.

Beginning in 2023, the police are expected to provide more information regarding health and social support as well as help with referrals.

“Eliminating criminal penalties for those carrying small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use will reduce stigma and harm and provide another tool for British Columbia to end the overdose crisis,” Bennett added.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer called the move a “vital step to keeping people alive,” as it removes the “fear and shame of drug use.”

