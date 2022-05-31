Allman Brothers Venture Into Cannabis, New Weed Products Hit Shelves In Illinois Dispensaries

The Allman Brothers are joining a growing number of celebrities who are getting into the cannabis movement, Green Market Report writes.

The band is launching a strain in Illinois they're calling Chocolate Chunk.

The Indica dominant strain is available for purchase in 3.5g at all eight of Illinois' Verilife dispensaries, which are owned by PharmaCann Inc.

In addition to flower and pre-rolls, which hit the shelves on Saturday, May 28, the new product line will eventually include edibles and vapes.

“This collaboration with Verilife is an opportunity to share the Allman Brothers Band experience with fans. We cannot wait to hear how people enjoy matter,m and what it brings to their lives,” said Jai Johanny Johanson (Jaimoe) the band's drummer and co-founder.

“The Allman Brothers Band pioneered the Southern rock sound that is synonymous with cannabis,” said Erika Salgado, CMO of Verilife. “With this collaboration, our goal is to create cannabis products that capture the essence of the band.”

The Sad Story Behind The Band

Formed in 1969 as a jam band, The Allman Brothers regrouped several times over the past few decades, following a dramatic turn of events when

Duane Allman died in 1971. The group's founder and lead guitarist lost control of his motorcycle and drove into a flatbed truck in Macon, Georgia shortly before his 25th birthday.

In October 2014, the band retired, following their final show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

In 2017, band member Butch Trucks died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 69.

Gregg Allman succumbed to liver cancer at his home in Savannah, Georgia that same year.

Photo: Courtesy of Vishnu R Nair on Unsplash