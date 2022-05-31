Flora Growth Follows Tilray: Reaches Amazon UK With Its Cannabis Brand JustCBD

JustCBD wholly-owned subsidiary of Flora Growth Corp. FLGC will be launching its line of novel foods registered CBD products on Amazon.co.uk.

The news comes on the heels of Canadian cannabis giant, Tilray TLRY rolling out its CBD lifestyle brand with a new approach to wellness, POLLEN, on the same online retail platform.

Amazon UK AMZN entered the now £700 million CBD market in October 2021 and has since expanded the initial pilot-only program to include vendors who have demonstrated their compliance with the UK CBD Novel Food regulations. Producers awarded with UK Novel Food authorization must prove the product is safe for consumption and labeled correctly.

“With health and wellness playing an increasingly important role in customers’ lives, we are excited to increase the selection of quality CBD products offered to Amazon customers in the UK,” stated Hussein Rakine, CEO of JustCBD. “The JustCBD team looks forward to working closely with Amazon to expand our product offering to other countries as our partnership and brand presence in the United Kingdom grows.”

JustCBD’s product line is expected to launch on Amazon.co.uk in June of 2022 and will make available a portfolio of JustCBD’s best-selling gummies and tinctures.

“International growth is a key objective of our company’s strategy. The launch on Amazon UK allows Flora to reach a larger consumer base in search of quality CBD products,” stated Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “We are excited to continue expanding our operations in Europe and to deliver top-quality cannabis-related products to customers aiming to improve their health and wellness.”

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

