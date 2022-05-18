Flora Growth's Vessel Brand Launches Collaboration With Ricky Williams' Cannabis Brand Highsman

Flora Growth Corp.’s FLGC cannabis accessories brand, Vessel entered into a partnership with Highsman, a cannabis lifestyle brand founded by former NFL running back Ricky Williams.

To launch the partnership, the former NFL star collaborated with the Vessel team to create a custom Highsman-branded and designed Helix one-hitter accessory. The Highsman Helix showcases both brands’ appreciation for elite performance and the cannabis plant. Precision-crafted in pure, non-toxic brass, the patent-pending double helix design provides the perfect combination of filtering and cooling for a truly unique user experience.

“Ricky Williams’ distinct personal style is reflected in the unique design of the Highsman Helix,” stated chief strategy officer of Flora Growth and president of Vessel, James Choe. “Ricky’s story personifies the authenticity and individuality that exists at the core of Vessel, and this collaboration is a true representation of the freedom to be original.”

The Highsman x Vessel Helix collab product starts at $75 and is available online at Vessel’s website.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

