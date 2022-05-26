ñol

Tilray Launches New CBD Lifestyle Brand, POLLEN Gummies & Drink Drops Available On Amazon UK

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:33 AM | 1 min read
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced the launch of POLLEN, a CBD lifestyle brand with a new approach to wellness, on Amazon UK.

Designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers, POLLEN offers a unique product mix of tasty CBD gummies and drink drops in three signature lines, including:

  • Powerbank’ to promote a natural energy boost.
  • No Pressure’ to soften the pressure of everyday stresses and restore your body’s natural bounce.
  • Soothe You’ for mind and body balance.

Each POLLEN product is formulated with CBD and a range of flavorful and vegan-friendly ingredients.

POLLEN CBD Gummies offer 300mg of CBD per pack and are independently tested for an accurate dosage every time.

In addition, all products are plant-based, pesticide-free and vegan-friendly.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands

