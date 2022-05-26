Tilray Launches New CBD Lifestyle Brand, POLLEN Gummies & Drink Drops Available On Amazon UK

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced the launch of POLLEN, a CBD lifestyle brand with a new approach to wellness, on Amazon UK.

Designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers, POLLEN offers a unique product mix of tasty CBD gummies and drink drops in three signature lines, including:

‘ Powerbank ’ to promote a natural energy boost.

’ to promote a natural energy boost. ‘ No Pressure’ to soften the pressure of everyday stresses and restore your body’s natural bounce.

to soften the pressure of everyday stresses and restore your body’s natural bounce. ‘Soothe You’ for mind and body balance.

Each POLLEN product is formulated with CBD and a range of flavorful and vegan-friendly ingredients.

POLLEN CBD Gummies offer 300mg of CBD per pack and are independently tested for an accurate dosage every time.

In addition, all products are plant-based, pesticide-free and vegan-friendly.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands