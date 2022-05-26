Tilray Launches New CBD Lifestyle Brand, POLLEN Gummies & Drink Drops Available On Amazon UK

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced the launch of POLLEN, a CBD lifestyle brand with a new approach to wellness, on Amazon UK.
Designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers, POLLEN offers a unique product mix of tasty CBD gummies and drink drops in three signature lines, including:
- ‘Powerbank’ to promote a natural energy boost.
- ‘No Pressure’ to soften the pressure of everyday stresses and restore your body’s natural bounce.
- ‘Soothe You’ for mind and body balance.
Each POLLEN product is formulated with CBD and a range of flavorful and vegan-friendly ingredients.
POLLEN CBD Gummies offer 300mg of CBD per pack and are independently tested for an accurate dosage every time.
In addition, all products are plant-based, pesticide-free and vegan-friendly.
Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.