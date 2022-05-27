Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Verano & Sanctuary Medicinals

Curaleaf Kicks Off Rec Sales At Edgewater Park, NJ

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF launched adult-use sales at its Edgewater Park, New Jersey dispensary on May 25.

Located at 4237 US-130, Curaleaf Edgewater Park is now the company's second location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State.

Curaleaf Edgewater Park and Curaleaf Bellmawr are the company's first locations to service customers since the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission authorized adult-use sales in April.

"After a successful adult-use launch in April, we are thrilled to expand our adult-use footprint allowing us to serve even more New Jersey consumers," Matt Darin, the company’s CEO said. "I'd like to thank the Town of Edgewater Park for their partnership and for so graciously welcoming us into the community. Curaleaf is committed to ensuring patients and consumers receive quality products and service as they embark on their cannabis journey."

Verano Expands Retail Footprint In West Virginia, Opens 99th Store Nationwide

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF is opening Zen Leaf Westover on Friday, May 27.

The store located at 871 Fairmont Road in Westover, in West Virginia is the company’s 99th location nationwide.

“We are excited to open Zen Leaf Westover, our second dispensary in the north-central region of the Mountain State,” said George Archos, the company’s founder and CEO. “As the state’s medical cannabis program continues to grow, patients are seeking convenient access to products that best fit their needs, and our compassionate Zen Leaf team is ready to provide patient-centric service and support for West Virginia’s medical cannabis community.”

Zen Leaf Westover will offer a variety of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, edibles and vapes.

Sanctuary Medicinals Opens 8th Florida Store

Sanctuary Medicinals is opening its eighth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Situated right off Florida's Turnpike on Okeechobee Blvd., Sanctuary West Palm Beach will be holding its Grand Opening celebration on Friday, May 27.

The 3,000-square-foot dispensary is the southernmost Sanctuary location to date in the Sunshine State and is easily accessible to patients traveling north-south on the Turnpike or east-west on Okeechobee Blvd.

"As always, it's exciting and energizing to celebrate another grand opening here in Florida," Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals said. "West Palm Beach is as far south as we've gone to this point, so we're excited to bring our great products and people further into the Palm Beach region."

