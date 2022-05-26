Curaleaf Introduces Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers In Massachusetts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA launched Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers, a sociable line of low-calorie, low-sugar and low-carb beverages which will be available on May 27, at Curaleaf dispensaries in Massachusetts.

Endless Coast delivers balanced cannabinoid ratios in four refreshing botanical flavors featuring naturally-derived fruit extracts and essences. Each seltzer utilizes finely-tuned nanotechnology to accelerate the onset of calming effects and match the speed of your typical social beverage.

By turning cannabis oil into tiny water-soluble molecules, the THC compounds are more efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream with effects felt in as little as 15-30 minutes. Endless Coast is available in four micro-dosed options to provide consumers with a consistent and controlled experience:

Lemon Ginger: Infused with 2.5mg THC; naturally-derived lemon and ginger extracts.

Orange Mango Jalapeño : Infused with 5mg THC; naturally-derived orange mango jalapeño extracts.

Lime: Infused with 5mg THC; naturally-derived lime essence.

Grapefruit & Botanicals: Infused with 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD; naturally-derived grapefruit and botanical extracts.

"People love their seltzer and we're thrilled to bring Endless Coast, another innovative product featuring nanotechnology and great flavor, to the market, beginning in Massachusetts," stated Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Endless Coast not only speaks to the rising demand for cannabis-infused beverages, but also reimagines how everyday consumers and in particular the 'canna curious' can incorporate cannabis into their lives."

Endless Coast will be available at dispensaries across Massachusetts as well as Curaleaf's four locations in Oxford, Ware, Hanover and Provincetown.

Photo: Courtesy of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

