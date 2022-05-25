Cannabis Dispensary Workers Across Quebec Strike Over Better Pay, Conditions, Here's What Happened

Up to 300 employees in over 20 cannabis dispensaries in Quebec went on strike in support of the union’s leadership and some 75 employees were suspended by the province-run Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).

The union representing the workers, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), said on Tuesday that SQDC’s move is a reaction to a supposed dress-code violations.

“This work stoppage follows the suspension of the president of the union, the vice-president as well as 75 employees because they wore dresses and Bermuda shorts as means of pressure rather than the black pants and sweater required,” the union said.

The strike kicked off on Friday night. While the union said that it included 300 employees, SQDC’s estimation was approximately 250 workers.

SQDC said that the other 67 stores will continue to operate normally, while the stores affected by the strike will sell cannabis for limited hours.

SQDC will continue “serving our customers and fulfill our mandate of migrating consumers over to the legal recreational cannabis market,” the spokesperson said, adding that “the SQDC fully recognizes the employees’ right to assert pressure tactics during the current negotiations.”

The workers are also asking for proportional compensation to their colleagues working at the province’s governing body that is in charge of liquor stores - Société des alcools du Québec.

“These SQDC workers barely earn CA$17 per hour upon hiring and the majority have no full-time position or job security, which puts them in an untenable precarious position,” CUPE said in its statement.

Photo: Courtesy of Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash