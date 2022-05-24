QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

MedMen Prevails In Lawsuit Against Arizona-Based Whitestar Solutions

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 8:49 AM | 2 min read

MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMNFF MMEN has received a summary judgment in its favor on all counts in a lawsuit against Arizona-based Whitestar Solutions, LLC.

In March 2020, litigation was filed by Whitestar against MedMen in the Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County, related to a membership interest purchase and sale agreement governing the purchase of EBA Holdings, Inc. dba MedMen Scottsdale. Whitestar alleged fraudulent inducement and breach of contract, among other claims, and sought rescission of the underlying transaction or $60 million in alleged monetary damages. MedMen consistently maintained that the lawsuit and claims were baseless and without merit – and the judge agreed on all counts, cancelling the upcoming jury trial and stating that “no reasonable juror could conclude that Whitestar is entitled to relief on any of those claims.” The judge further ruled that as the prevailing party, MedMen is entitled to submit an application to recover attorneys’ fees and taxable costs from Whitestar.

“We’ve always maintained MedMen’s innocence in this matter, and are pleased to be formally exonerated,” stated Ed Record, MedMen’s CEO. “This is yet another baseless lawsuit MedMen has been party to in recent years, and we remain committed to vigorously defending the company and recovering attorneys’ fees when possible.”

MedMen is represented by Jennifer Catero and Steven Jerome of Snell & Wilmer in this matter.

Management changes

Tyson Rossi, chief strategy officer, is leaving MedMen, effective June 3, 2022. The company will fill the role internally.

“We thank Tyson for his leadership and contributions to MedMen,” stated Record. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are also thankful to have a strong bench of talent to fill these openings.”

Photo: Courtesy of Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Related News

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity-Backed Cannabis Beverage 'Cann' Reaches Arizona With Exciting Plans For Pride Month

Ascend Wellness Net Revenue Increased +28% YoY, Q1 2022 Financial Results And MedMen Settlement

Ascend Wellness Signs Term Sheet To Settle Lawsuit With MedMen & Buy Its NY Operations For $88M

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EBA HoldingsEd RecordInc. dba MedMen ScottsdaleJennifer CateroSnell & WilmerSteven JeromeTyson RossiWhitestar Solutions LLCCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets