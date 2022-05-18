EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity-Backed Cannabis Beverage 'Cann' Reaches Arizona With Exciting Plans For Pride Month

Cann, a cannabis-infused beverage company, launches its cult-favorite micro-dosed THC social tonics in dispensaries across Arizona. The California-based company will present Arizonans with its three award-winning flavors: Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange Cardamom & Grapefruit Rosemary. A 6-pack comes with a price tag of $24.

Why was The Grand Canyon State next?

“Arizona has a lot of similarities to the Southern California market that we first launched in 4 years ago,” co-founder Jake Bullock told Benzinga. “Adults in Arizona are just as frustrated with their alcohol consumption, but still want to be social and feel the perfect buzz. They also care about drinking something that tastes delicious and has simple, all-natural ingredients. Cann is ideal for the active, mindful and outdoor lifestyle that Arizonans love. “

Cann will be available in Arizona via retailers such as Curaleaf CURLF, MedMen MMNFF, Verano’s VRNOF Zen Leaf, Botanica, Oasis and Sol Flower.

What's Next? More Flavors And Pride Camping

Benzinga wanted to learn more about the company’s future expansion plans and Bullock told us that “Cann has a number of additional state markets on its radar this year, including some on the East Coast and in Canada.”

What’s more, Cann is also working on new flavors for this summer.

“We are really excited to launch a brand new line of flavors in conjunction with Pride this June that will prove that something a little different can taste so good,” Bullock said.

What’s more, the company will announce a number of new celebrity investors later this year as well as inspiring talent partnerships under its Pride campaign in June, he added.

Cann Social Tonics Highlights

Cann’s social tonics have been popular with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, to name a few. Furthermore, these beverages were not necessarily designed for stoners, on the contrary with a low dose of cannabis (2mg THC and 4mg CBD) and only 35 calories they are said to deliver a refreshing, energetic feeling without making one feel too stoned.

Being a beverage, cannabis compounds in Cann are absorbed much faster than solid edibles with the effect subsiding in an hour.

The three flavors available to Arizonans:

Lemon Lavender offers a balance of acidity and sweetness, beginning with organic lemon juice from Sicily, all-natural lavender flavor derived from the plant, 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico, and cannabis from California.

offers a balance of acidity and sweetness, beginning with organic lemon juice from Sicily, all-natural lavender flavor derived from the plant, 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico, and cannabis from California. Grapefruit Rosemary contains grapefruit juice from Florida, all-natural rosemary derived from the plant, and 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico and California cannabis.

contains grapefruit juice from Florida, all-natural rosemary derived from the plant, and 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico and California cannabis. Blood Orange Cardamom is made from organic blood orange juice from Sicily, all-natural cardamom derived from the plant, 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico and cannabis from California.

