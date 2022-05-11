Ascend Wellness Net Revenue Increased +28% YoY, Q1 2022 Financial Results And MedMen Settlement

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator, on Wednesday, reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Gross revenue of $101.2 million decreased 0.8% quarter-over-quarter and increased 33.4% year-over-year.

, which excludes the intercompany sales of wholesale products, decreased 3.8% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 28.7% year-over-year, to $85.1 million. Net Loss of $27.8 million during the quarter, compared to $16.5 million in Q4 2021.

Business Highlights

During the first quarter of 2022, Ascend focused on bringing online new canopies in Barry, Illinois, and Athol, Massachusetts, and preparing for the imminent start of adult-use sales at the Rochelle Park dispensary in New Jersey. The company completed its first harvest at the Barry greenhouse on March 29th and began planting an additional 37,000 square feet in Athol subsequent to the end of the quarter.

Ascend launched its value segment brand, Simply Herb, which is now sold in all current markets in which the firm operates.

The company ended the quarter with 20 operating dispensaries and 213,000 square feet of canopy across five states and will use the remainder of the year to build a cultivation facility and six dispensaries, with plans to commence operations in Pennsylvania in 2023.

Agreement In Court

Subsequent to the quarter, AWH, MedMen NY, Inc., and MM Enterprises USA, LLC MMEN MMNFF signed a term sheet agreeing to settle their lawsuit in the Commercial Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York in New York County.

To settle the dispute, AWH will increase the transaction consideration by $15 million, $4 million of which is contingent on the start of adult-use sales at a MedMen NY dispensary.

“The revised total consideration of $88 million remains significantly below recent precedent transactions. Upon closing, AWH will enter its seventh state,” stated the firm in a press release.

Management Commentary

"Q1 2022 was a transitionary quarter for Ascend as we made investments to launch the next phase of our growth story," said Abner Kurtin CEO and Co-Founder. "While preparing for adult-use sales in New Jersey, we significantly increased our total canopy capacity and recently entered into the Pennsylvania market. The early days of adult-use sales in New Jersey indicate that the state will be a key growth driver for the remainder of 2022."

Q1 2022 Financial Overview