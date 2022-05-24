Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Woody Harrelson Opens Cannabis Dispensary, Nature's Medicines, Rose Mary Jane & Ayr Wellness

Woody Harrelson Kicks Off West Hollywood Cannabis Dispensary

Actor and cannabis legalization activist Woody Harrelson recently launched a new business in West Hollywood.

Located at 8271 Santa Monica Blvd, The Woods sells everything from smoking apparatuses to flowers and edibles, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

The legal cannabis dispensary is intending to include a consumption lounge as well in its backyard garden.

"For a long time, I used to think about, 'Wouldn't it be cool to have a dispensary, your own dispensary, that's just like the place you can go?'" Harrelson said. "But then I never did like the idea that you couldn't consume on-site, as you can in, say, Amsterdam."

Nature's Medicines Expands Retail Footprint In Wareham

Nature's Medicines has opened a new dispensary in Wareham, Massachusetts.

The new dispensary, located at 3119 Cranberry Hwy in East Wareham started selling cannabis last month. It's the third recreational dispensary to open in the Bay State, following stores in Uxbridge and Fall River.

The approximately 4,326-square-foot Wareham dispensary offers a large floor plan with open conference spaces to promote an educational experience for new patients to explore all available options.

"We try to create a mature shopping experience where customers can talk with employees at our education hub about different products and their effects," dispensary manager Jacqueline Robillard said. "Our menu is quite extensive. We're really happy to be here and we're here to help."

Rose Mary Jane's First West Coast Retail Store Begins Selling Cannabis

Cannabis retailer Rose Mary Jane recently celebrated the store's grand opening with a media ceremony and cannabis equity awareness event.

This is Rose Mary Jane's first West Coast retail store serving adult-use and medical consumers located in the vibrant Lake Merritt neighborhood at 2340 Harrison Street in Oakland, across the street from the Whole Foods Market.

Rose Mary Jane also announced it will launch its monthly Equity Awareness Event series, highlighting the array of Oakland-equity-owned products carried at Rose Mary Jane.

"Rose Mary Jane is the Bay Area's newest cannabis evolution in America's first cannabis market," said Cynthia Carey-Grant, Rose Mary Jane's owner & partner. "At Rose Mary Jane, we believe the cannabis industry is a force for good when equity, inclusion, and social justice are prioritized, and that's why we believe Oakland is the ideal destination to serve as our first West Coast retail location."

Ayr Wellness To Start Selling Rec Cannabis At Its Store In Boston

Vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF recently announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has granted a final license for the sale of adult-use cannabis at its AYR Back Bay dispensary in Boston.

"Our Boylston Street dispensary is the first adult-use dispensary in the Back Bay – one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the city," Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr said. "Located directly across from the Prudential Center, one of Boston's premier shopping destinations, which receives 60,000 visitors per day, next to the Apple Store, and surrounded by destination bars and restaurants set within one of Boston's premier residential communities, we believe this will be one of our highest-traffic retail locations across the country."

The Boston dispensary executed a host community agreement with the City of Boston's Cannabis Board on November 16, 2020.

Ayr Wellness executed two additional HCAs in the Greater Boston area in October 2020 -- one in Watertown and a second in Somerville, where the Company currently operates a medical dispensary.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash