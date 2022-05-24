Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Mind Medicine, 22nd Century Group, Grown Rogue International

Mind Medicine Names New CEO

Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD MMED has hired Schond L. Greenway to oversee its finance department.

Greenway comes to MindMed with over two decades of experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory, and investment analysis in the life sciences sector.

Previously he served as CFO of Avalo Therapeutics and vice president of investor relations at Mesoblast, while he also served in a similar role at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO.

“Second is joining MindMed at an exciting point in our growth, with numerous near-term milestones ahead across our pipeline,” Robert Barrow, CEO and director of MindMed said. “I look forward to working closely with him to advance our mission of becoming a global leader in the development of innovative therapies for brain health disorders.”

John J. Miller Joins 22nd Century Group’s Leadership Team

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII has tapped John J. Miller to direct the growth and achieve the full potential of the company’s reduced nicotine tobacco business.

Miller brings more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco and consumer packaged goods industries.

He has demonstrated his ability to develop high-performance work environments that have achieved a very strong track record of success and superior commercial results.

In his new position, Miller will work directly with Jim Mish, CEO, and Michael Zercher, COO of 22nd Century Group.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome John Miller to our team,” said Mish. “His significant hands-on expertise and insight in strategic planning, assessing and implementing strategic partnership opportunities, and leading sales and marketing efforts will be instrumental in accelerating revenue, profit, and market share growth for the company.”

In tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding, to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits."

Grown Rogue International’s COO Retires

Grown Rogue International Inc. GRIN GRUSF announced recently that Tom Fortner will retire as chief operating officer.

After completing the one-year contract, Fortner’s departure is expected to reduce company corporate expenses by over 10%.

"Tom came out of retirement to help us streamline our operations by creating efficiencies, disciplines and standardization across our approximately 200,000 square feet of cultivation in Oregon and Michigan,” said Obie Strickler, the company's CEO. “I want to thank Tom for all of his efforts over the past year and wish him well as he goes back to his love of sailing full time.”

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash