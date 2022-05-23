The Boston Beer Company Introduces TeaPot, A New Line Of Cannabis-Infused Iced Teas

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM is launching TeaPot, a new line of cannabis-infused iced teas. TeaPot is the company's first infused beverage offering and will be available in select Canadian provinces beginning in July.

TeaPot blends real tea with specific cannabis strains to enhance specific times of the day. The brand's first release is a Good Day Iced Tea, made with real lemon black tea and infused with Pedro's Sweet Sativa, a cultivar which is grown in Strathroy, Ontario by licensed producer Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF and sold exclusively in Canada under its retail brand Color Cannabis. Each 12-ounce (355mL) can of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC and is crafted to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma. TeaPot will introduce additional varietals in the coming months.

"TeaPot purposefully pairs the right tea with the right pot for the right occasion," stated Paul Weaver, director, head of cannabis at The Boston Beer Company. "Each can is precisely dosed for social gatherings with friends and family. We think TeaPot is the best-tasting cannabis beverage on the market, and we can't wait for people to try it – we think they'll agree."

TeaPot is produced at Peak Processing Solutions and distributed by Entourage Health Corp.

Photo: Courtesy of The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

