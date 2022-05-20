HERBL Enters Into Partnerships With Ball Family Farms And 40 Tons, Marking This Year's Cannabis Freedom Day

HERBL entered into an exclusive distribution partnerships with Ball Family Farms and 40 Tons. HERBL begins distribution of both brands' cannabis products in California this month, an opportune time to drive visibility to Cannabis Freedom Day, or 520, and brand efforts towards social equity and justice in the cannabis industry.

Ball Family Farms is a social equity commercial operator that cultivates premium, hand-crafted flower. Founded by Chris Ball, a former legacy operator and professional athlete, Ball Family Farms uses proprietary, in-house genetics as well as living soil and sustainable cultivation systems. Prioritizing equal pay, diversity and women's empowerment in the workplace, Ball Family Farms fosters a positive company culture and a passion for exceptional cannabis products. Popular strains include Daniel Larusso, Dragonfly Jones, Nino Brown and more.

"Ball Family Farms operates by our motto, 'cultivating the culture from the ground up,' in each new venture we undertake," said Chris Ball, founder of Ball Family Farms. "Our partnership with HERBL is no exception. Between their widespread reach in California and commitment to cannabis culture in our state, HERBL is the perfect partner as our growing brand looks to the future."

40 Tons was founded by Loriel Alegrete, Anthony Alegrete and Corvain Cooper, who experienced the impact of cannabis prohibition firsthand when Anthony and Corvain were incarcerated on cannabis charges. Upon Anthony's release, he and Loriel began to advocate for Corvain to be released from his life sentence for non-violent cannabis distribution charges. Corvain ultimately received a rare clemency in 2021.

40 Tons began with the mission to not only provide high-quality cannabis experiences but also to increase the representation of BIPOC communities in cannabis and advocate for those experiencing incarceration. The brand built advocacy directly into its business model by investing profits from each purchase into social equity efforts.

40 Tons' product line, which features full-size 1g pre-rolls and 1/8th flower packs in a variety of strains, will be available throughout California on May 30.

"With the support of HERBL, 40 Tons will be able to impact significantly more lives," said Loriel Alegrete, CEO and co-founder of 40 Tons Brand. "Sharing our brand and story with new audiences not only introduces consumers to our quality products but also enables our team to fund even more restorative justice initiatives. HERBL's hands-on approach and organic relationship with our team place 40 Tons in a prime position to succeed."

It was important to 40 Tons to launch close to, and to give visibility to, Cannabis Freedom Day, an industry holiday that brings awareness to the disproportional social, racial and economic injustices that BIPOC communities have faced due to cannabis prohibition. The 40 Tons team is driving visibility on this day through their social platforms.

"HERBL is committed to partnering with the best-of-the-best in cannabis and is honored to welcome Ball Family Farms and 40 Tons into our top-tier distribution portfolio," stated Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Both brands are dedicated to fostering positive social impact in cannabis, whether that be through diversity in the workplace or providing resources to support restorative justice. We look forward to scaling Ball Family Farms and 40 Tons and increasing their visibility in one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the world."

