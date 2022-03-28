EXCLUSIVE: HERBL Inks Three Distribution Partnerships, Introduces Dynamic Delivery Options

HERBL, one of the largest cannabis supply chain companies in California, announced three new exclusive distribution partnerships, dynamic delivery options and technological capabilities to further support brands and retail operators.

On the heels of HERBL’s latest partnership signed in February with URSA Extracts, HERBL announced partnerships with three companies in March to expand its product offerings while bringing quality brands to scale. HERBL will now distribute the entire product line of Friendly Farms, one of California’s top cannabis brands. Among products available through HERBL are live resin cartridges, cured Resin cartridges, premium flower, edibles and more. HERBL also partnered with OASIS to distribute their suite of all-natural cannabis edibles and Ciencia Labs’ Quell brand to supply their stress-relieving tinctures and gummies formulated with CBD, CBG and THC.

The company is also gearing up for several more impressive brands to join its portfolio in April and May, which they will release in the near future.

Retailers will have the opportunity to receive HERBL products within 48 hours of order placement or opt for fixed weekly scheduled deliveries if that is their preference. This new model accommodates for flexibility in the delivery timeline and allows the company's clients to adjust or change orders as needed.

“With a wide range of projects in the works, 2022 is off to a strong start at HERBL,” said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. “Not only have we brought additional sought-after brands under our distribution umbrella, HERBL has also ramped up capabilities to streamline orders, deliveries and more for our valued retailers. The HERBL team strives to elevate the customer experience with every innovation and this momentum is an exciting sign of more success to come.”

Since HERBL’s acquisition of Blackbird in June 2021, the team has focused on building tech capabilities as well as additional infrastructure for retail support in the regions that Blackbird serves. Blackbird software allows consumers to order cannabis online to be delivered straight to their door.

Photo: Courtesy of HERBL