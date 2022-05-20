Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Halo Collective, Jushi, Revolution

Trulieve Expands West Virginia Retail Footprint With Two New Stores

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF is opening its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia.

Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open on Saturday, May 21.

Trulieve is marking the occasion with the launch of two new strains available only at these two dispensaries, including Chocolope Newberry Live Budder and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Flower.

Grand opening festivities at both new dispensaries will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals, and specials throughout the day, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount.

"We look forward to welcoming patients across West Virginia and strengthening community connections in this developing market," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO said.

Halo Collective Reveals Sets Date For Westwood Dispensary Grand Opening

Halo Collective Inc. HALO HCANF recently announced continued progress in its Budega retail growth strategy in Los Angeles, including a strong preliminary store-level performance for its first dispensary in North Hollywood and a firm "Grand Opening" date for its second dispensary in Westwood.

Budega North Hollywood is generating strong store-level performance, highlighted by a nearly 300% increase in gross sales in April as compared to the first month of operations in March.

The grand opening of Budega Westwood is scheduled for Friday, May 27. The new store will be the second Budega location in Los Angeles.

The Westwood dispensary is ideally situated in a dynamic and heavily trafficked area, boasting over 161,000 daily vehicles within three blocks.

"Budega's early success is due to our laser focus on guest service standards and commitment to providing vast product assortment," Katie Field, the company's president said. "By placing customers first and creating an inviting and welcoming shopping experience, we have instilled loyalty, and for that, we are deeply grateful. We expect that by building our customer relationships, local market share will continue to shift to Budega."

Jushi Awarded Provisional Medical Marijuana Dispensary License In Ohio

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF recently reported that its 100% owned subsidiary has been awarded a provisional medical marijuana dispensary license by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

The license is designated for 693 Old State Route 74 in Clermont County, Ohio, located just 17.5 miles east of Cincinnati.

The new store will operate under Jushi's retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and marks the company's first retail location in Buckeye State.

This will be the company's fifth vertically integrated state, accompanying Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts and Nevada. This summer, the company plans to begin construction on the BEYOND / HELLO Cincinnati store and expects the store to be open by the first quarter of 2023.

"We look forward to bringing the full Jushi retail experience to Ohio, including our new retail design system, which will provide patients with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment," said Jim Cacioppo, the company's CEO, chairman and founder. "With this newly awarded retail license, along with our existing state-of-the-art cultivation and processing assets, Jushi is well-positioned to support the rapidly evolving Ohio medical market."

Revolution Debuts In Missouri With Cannabis Dispensary In Sunrise Beach

Revolution announced the grand opening of the first Revolution-branded medical cannabis dispensary in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, on Friday, May 20.

Missouri is now the fifth state to welcome Revolution, joining Illinois, Maryland, Arkansas and Florida, and the new dispensary is the company's eighth overall. The new store is located in Sunrise Beach by the Lake of the Ozarks.

"Revolution's expansion to Missouri builds on our momentum over the past year when we've onboarded new leaders, introduced innovative products to the market, received continued recognition for our high product quality, and maintained our strong track record of being good stewards of our communities," said Dusty Shroyer, president and COO of Revolution. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of our new community and bringing world-class products to Missouri's medical cannabis patients."

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash