Veterans In Arizona Will Have Access To Ketamine Therapy At No Out-Of-Pocket Cost

Delic Holdings Corp’s (OTCQB: DELCF) Ketamine Wellness Center will provide military veterans in Arizona with ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and PTSD.

Access to ketamine is part of a collaboration with the Veterans Administration in the state. With prior authorization from the VA, veterans will have the possibility to undergo therapy at KWC Arizona clinics in Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa-Gilbert at no out-of-pocket cost.

Healthcare for veterans is one of the great talking points in psychedelics legalization, such as in the cases of Maryland and Colorado, with the aim of primarily treating PTSD. Ketamine Wellness Center already offers ketamine therapy without out-of-pocket cost for veterans in Burnsville, Minnesota and Naperville, Illinois.

“The VA is a dedicated service organization that shares our commitment to supporting our veterans on the path to securing the mental health services they need to gain control over their lives again. We anticipate even more VA contracts as a result of the resources KWC has committed to expanding insurance coverage for our patients,” Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and COO of Delic said.