Irwin Naturals Continues To Expand In Psychedelics Space, Acquires New Ketamine Clinic

by Fermin Orgambide, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:28 PM | 1 min read

Irwin Naturals IWINF has acquired a new healthcare clinic

and the assets of New England Ketamine PLLC, located in Salem, New Hampshire. The transaction is being made through a combined payment of cash and stock, but further details are to be given by Irwin Naturals.

The acquisition comes at a time in which the company has been aiming to build a national chain of ketamine clinics, with its sights set on becoming the largest chain of psychedelic-assisted mental health clinics in the country.

“By leveraging our status as the first household brand, our profitable core business, and our ability to realize economies of scale to reduce patient acquisition costs, we anticipate being able to bring this life-changing treatment to the masses who need it across all of the U.S. and beyond,” CEO of the company Klee Irwin said

Casey Brachvogel, founder of New England Ketamine, commented: “This puts us in a position to attract a new audience that previously may have been hesitant to commit to treatment with psychedelics.”

 

Posted In: Irwin NaturalsIrwin Naturals EmergenceCannabisM&ANewsPenny StocksPsychedelicsEntrepreneurshipMarketsGeneral