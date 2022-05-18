Ayr Wellness Launches Sales From Phoenix Cannabis Cultivation Facility And STiX Pre-Rolls In Arizona

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR has launched first sales from its Phoenix, Arizona cultivation facility. Concurrently, the company launched its national pre-roll brand, STiX Pre-Roll Co. in Arizona.

“Sales from our new Arizona cultivation marks a key operational milestone for Ayr, increasing our capacity of high-quality flower in the state,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr. “Having great flower will be crucial to distinguishing our Kynd brand throughout the state, while also allowing us to unveil new offerings like STiX, which represents one of the fastest growing form factors in the market, per BDSA. We’ve been very impressed with the quality of the flower and yields coming out of the facility, a credit to our cultivation team.”

The 80,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility began operations in December 2021. The indoor facility has 22 strains under cultivation, with first harvests yielding ~75 g/sq. ft. The company anticipates increases in yields, THC percentages and terpene percentages in subsequent harvests.

“The quality of the facility and the flower coming out of it represents a huge step for Ayr in Arizona, and we’ve received outstanding feedback on both from our wholesale partners who have toured the facility thus far,” stated Jeff Finnerty, SVP, marketing at Ayr. “With unique, cutting-edge, genetics and an unrelenting commitment to quality, we’re excited to expand the presence of our offerings throughout Arizona and doing so at a premium price point.”

STiX launches with two primary SKUs, Walking STiX 1g Pre-Roll and BoomSTiX, a 1g Infused Pre-Roll. Walking STiX will be offered in strains including Wedding Cake, Mai Tai Zkittles, Mr. Nasty, and Dream Tangie. BoomSTiX will be offered initially with Ghost Train Haze, Jenny Kush, Jenny Kush #4, and Jack Kush.

STiX is initially being offered exclusively in Ayr’s three Oasis Cannabis locations. The company anticipates initiating sales to 3rd party retail locations shortly thereafter.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

